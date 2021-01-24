Chelsea FC could sign Declan Rice for as little as £50m from West Ham this summer but face competition from Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United, according to a report in England.

90Min is reporting that West Ham could drop their asking price for Rice in the summer transfer window due to the financial implication of the coronavirus pandemic.

The same article states that the Hammers could sell Rice for just £50m in a bid to balance the books following a challenging 12 months for West Ham and other Premier League clubs.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC could benefit from the lowering of Rice’s asking price given that the west London side were unable to meet the previous valuation of £80m.

90Min report that Rice remains one of Chelsea FC’s top targets ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window and the Blues are ready to re-enter negotiations with the player’s father in the summer.

The report reveals Rice’s dad has taken charge of the England international’s affairs amid interest from a number of suitors in the West Ham midfielder.

The media outlet claim that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Rice, while Liverpool FC and Manchester City are also monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation.

Rice has made one assist in 19 games in the Premier League so far this season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip