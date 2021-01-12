Declan Rice tells friends he’d rather join Chelsea FC than Man United – report

Declan Rice has told friends that he’d rather move to Chelsea FC than Manchester United, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the West Ham star is attracting interest from both Chelsea FC and Manchester United ahead of an interesting summer for the England international.

The same article states that Manchester United have recently entered the race to sign Rice alongside long-term admirers Chelsea FC to prompt talk of a transfer battle.

According to the same story, Rice, 21, has informed friends that he’d prefer to stay in the English capital rather than move to Manchester despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side being in a better position to challenge for the title as things stand.

The Daily Mirror suggest that the England international may feel like he has a point to prove at Chelsea FC after the west London side released Rice in 2015.

The report also claims that West Ham are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £80m for Rice, which would represent a club-record fee for Chelsea FC.

Rice is good friends with Chelsea FC midfielder Mason Mount after the pair played together for the west London side’s youth teams before the ex-Republic of Ireland international’s departure in 2015.

The West Ham star has made one assist in 17 games in the Premier League this season.

