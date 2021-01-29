Chelsea FC end interest in West Ham star Declan Rice after Frank Lampard sacking - report

Friday 29 January 2021
Chelsea FC have ended their interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice after Frank Lampard’s dismissal, according to a report in England.

The Guardian, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to call time on their pursuit of the 22-year-old England international ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Lampard was one of the driving forces behind Chelsea FC’s interest in their former youth player following Rice’s promising performances for the Hammers.

According to the same story, the Chelsea FC legend had placed Rice at the top of his wish-list despite spending over £220m on new signings last summer.

The Guardian go on to write that Thomas Tuchel is expected to have fresh targets that he’d like to sign ahead of his first full season in charge of the west London side.

The newspaper claim that the Blues are no longer interested in Rice after Tuchel took over the reins from Lampard.

Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with Wolves at Stamford Bridge in Tuchel’s first game in charge of the west London side.

The Blues struggled to find a way past a stubborn Wolves defence despite efforts from Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea FC will host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

