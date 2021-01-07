Chelsea FC will have to sell players to fund Declan Rice bid – report

Chelsea FC will need to sell up a number of players to fund a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Radio station talkSPORT, as quoted by the The Daily Mirror, is reporting that Chelsea FC will need to sell Fikayo Tomori, Danny Drinkwater, Marcos Alonso and Willy Caballero in order to fund a swoop for the England international.

The same article states that Tomori is attracting interest from three Premier League rivals Leeds United, West Ham United and Newcastle United.

According to the same story, Drinkwater is being linked with some Bundesliga clubs in the January transfer window as the Blues look to offload the former Leicester midfielder.

The Daily Mirror goes on to add that Chelsea FC will need to free up space in their squad in order to finance a deal for their former youth player.

The repot goes on to add that the Hammers are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £73m for the English midfielder given his importance to the east London side.

Rice has made one assist in 17 games in the Premier League this season to help the Hammers challenge for a potential European spot this term.

The England midfielder moved to West Ham from Chelsea FC in 2015 after the Blues opted to release the midfielder.

