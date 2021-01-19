Chelsea FC have made Erling Haaland their top summer transfer target as they look to add the Borussia Dortmund attacker to their squad, according to reports.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are ready to consider breaking their club-record transfer fee to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The story claims that a big transfer scramble for Haaland’s signature was expected at the end of the 2021-22 season when a £66.6m release clause becomes active in his contract at Dortmund.

However, the article says that Chelsea FC are ready to steal a march on their rivals by making a move this summer, and they would be prepared to smash their transfer record in order to do a deal.

The story also claims that a fee in excess of £100m is “likely” to be required to prise the attacker way from Dortmund this summer.

Chelsea FC are now preparing to do their “utmost” to try and land Haaland in the forthcoming summer transfer window, according to the report.

Haaland has been in fine form for Dortmund this season and he is widely regarded as one of the most promising attacking talents in Europe.

The 20-year-old has already scored 12 goals and made two assists in 11 Bundesliga games so far this season – and he has netted a further seven goals in the cup competitions.

