Paul Merson urges Chelsea FC manager to hire Harry Redknapp

Frank Lampard should hire his uncle Harry Redknapp to be his assistant manager at Chelsea FC, according to Paul Merson.

The Blues manager is thought to be fighting for his future at Chelsea FC after the west London side slumped to their sixth defeat of the season at Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC suffered a 2-0 defeat by Brendan Rodgers’ side at the King Power Stadium, slumping to their third loss in five Premier League games.

Lampard’s side have only managed to win two of their last eight games in the Premier League to leave Chelsea FC in eighth position in the table.

The Blues manager has come under increasing pressure given that Chelsea FC spent in excess of £200m on new signings in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Lampard is currently in his third full season of management after he was handed the reins of Chelsea FC in 2019 despite being in charge at Derby County for just one season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes Lampard should appoint Redknapp as his assistant given his uncle’s wealth of experience in Premier League management.

“Frank Lampard needs an experienced coach like Harry Redknapp to come in and help him at Chelsea,” Merson told the Daily Star.

“Someone he can use as a sounding board who isn’t a threat to his job but has plenty of knowledge and can give him good advice.

“I don’t know how Frank hasn’t already reached out to someone like that and offered them a role at the club.

“You can’t tell me Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t ring Sir Alex Ferguson for advice at Manchester United. Come on.

“Lampard has got to get through the next few matches or he’s in big trouble. Luton in the FA Cup and then Wolves and Burnley at home are massive matches.

“I still think Chelsea should give him time but he needs someone alongside him with more experience than Jody Morris in my opinion.

“The players looked lost against Leicester. I thought Leicester had another couple of gears too. It was so easy for them.”

Redknapp has managed Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City during his 24-year management career.

Chelsea FC will host Wolves in their next Premier League game on Wednesday.

