Chelsea FC are interested in a surprise swoop to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the west London side are weighing up a shock bid to sign the Italy international despite landing Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in September.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have made contact with the Italian shot-stopper as Donnarumma enter the final months of his contract at AC Milan.

According to the same story, the Blues are hoping to convince the 21-year-old to move to west London following his six-season stint in the AC Milan first-team.

The report reveals that Chelsea FC are facing stiff competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus for Donnarumma’s signature.

The media outlet add that the Italy international is still in talks with AC Milan about committing his future to the San Siro outfit.

Chelsea FC have the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in their squad after Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to Stamford Bridge in a £73m deal from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

However, Kepa has failed to establish himself as a reliable goalkeeper at Chelsea FC to prompt Frank Lampard to sign Senegal international Mendy from Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window.

While Mendy has impressed with most of his performances in the Chelsea FC goal, the African shot-stopper hasn’t been immune to a couple of mistakes.

