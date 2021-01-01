Chelsea FC are ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

CBS Soccer podcast Que Golazo, as quoted by football.london, claim that Chelsea FC are monitoring Sancho’s situation at Borussia Dortmund ahead of a potential swoop for the England international.

The same report states that the west London side are keeping a close eye on Sancho given that the Dortmund forward appears likely to leave the Bundesliga club in the near future.

According to the same report, Chelsea FC’s bitter rivals Manchester United are in pole position to sign Sancho following their long-term interest in signing the prolific winger.

But the report also suggests that Manchester United’s failure to reach an agreement on Sancho’s transfer fee with Dortmund has left the door ajar for Chelsea FC to swoop for the 20-year-old.

Sancho is unlikely to leave Dortmund before the end of the season because the Bundesliga giants won’t consider selling a key asset midway through the campaign, according to the same report.

Sancho has made three assists in 11 games in the Bundesliga this season, struggling to hit the heights of the 2019-20 campaign.

The England forward netted 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 games in the German top flight last term.

Sancho moved to Dortmund in a £5m deal from Manchester City in 2017.

