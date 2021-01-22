Jamie Carragher questions Chelsea FC’s decision to sign Kai Havertz

Jamie Carragher has questioned why Chelsea FC decided to sign Kai Havertz in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Germany international moved to Chelsea FC in a £72m deal from Bayer Leverkusen last year after the west London side saw off stiff competition to sign the highly-rated playmaker.

However, Havertz has struggled to hit the ground running at Chelsea FC to raise questions about the German midfielder’s transfer fee given his muted performances in the current campaign.

The 21-year-old has scored just one goal and made a mere two assists in the Premier League this season to have a limited impact at the Premier League club.

Havertz did contract coronavirus in his initial months in the English capital to affect his ability to leave his mark on Frank Lampard’s starting XI.

However, the Chelsea FC number 21 and his compatriot Timo Werner have faced heavy criticism in recent weeks given their limited impact on the Blues team.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher has questioned Chelsea FC’s decision to sign Havertz in the first place give the options available to Lampard.

“I look at Kai Havertz and wonder if Chelsea really needed to sign him last summer?” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“He is obviously a player of great potential, but it never works buying a player because he is so highly-rated, unless you have a predetermined idea where he will fit into the side.”

Havertz scored 19 times and made nine assists in 64 games in his final two seasons at Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea FC will take on Luton in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Lampard’s side will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night.

