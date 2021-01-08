Chelsea FC have joined Manchester United in the race to sign highly-rated Ecuadorian teenager Moises Caicedo, according to a report.

El Telegrafo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues have made an approach to sign the Ecuador international in the January transfer window to disrupt Manchester United’s efforts to sign the teenager.

The same article states that Manchester United have been tracking the Ecuadorian midfielder and the Red Devils were thought to have begun talks to sign the promising South American.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions were in negotiations with the Ecuadorian’s club Independiente del Valle about signing Caicedo.

The report reveals that Independiente del Valle are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £5.5m plus add-ons for the teenager following his eye-catching performance.

However, El Telegrafo reveal that Chelsea FC have now entered the fray as the west London side look to beat Manchester United to his signature.

Manchester United are also facing competition from Dutch giants Ajax in the race for Caicedo’s signature, the report adds.

The Independiente del Valle midfielder has made four appearances for the Ecuador national team since making his debut in a 1-0 loss to Argentina in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier in October.

His first international goal came in a 4-2 win over Uruguay in mid October.

Manchester United will host Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday before Chelsea FC take on Morecambe in their third-round clash on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip