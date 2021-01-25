Chelsea FC and Manchester United are monitoring Ousmane Dembele’s contract situation at FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Dembele hasn’t been able to agree a new deal with FC Barcelona despite his recent upturn in performances.

The same article reveals that Dembele is set to become a free agent in less than 18 months unless the Spanish giants can resolve the France international’s contract situation.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona have attempted to negotiate with Dembele but the two parties have hit a roadblock, casting doubt on the 23-year-old’s long-term future at Camp Nou.

Sport claim that the La Liga giants have informed Dembele that he will be sold unless the Frenchman is prepared to put pen to paper on a new deal with FC Barcelona.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Dembele’s situation at FC Barcelona ahead of a potential swoop for the striker.

The story appears to suggest that Manchester United have retained an interest since being linked with Dembele in the 2020 summer transfer window, when the Premier League leaders reportedly considered him as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Dembele has scored two goals and has made one assist in 12 games in the La Liga campaign so far.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip