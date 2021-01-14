Rio Ferdinand predicts whether Declan Rice will join Chelsea FC or Man United

Rio Ferdinand believes that Declan Rice will end up at Chelsea FC rather than Manchester United if the West Ham star is granted his wish in the summer.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move away from the east London side over the past 12 months or so following his impressive performances for West Ham.

Rice started his youth career at Chelsea FC alongside Blues midfielder Mason Mount before the 21-year-old completed a move to their London rivals West Ham in 2015.

Manchester United are thought to be keen to sign Rice to provide a long-term successor for Nemanja Matic in a holding role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

However, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes Rice would prefer to move to Stamford Bridge than Old Trafford if West Ham are willing to allow the England international to leave at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

“I don’t think he goes this window, I think he stays there for the remainder of the season. I don’t think he’s the kind of kid who is going to push to leave right now,” Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel.

“If it happens, it will be between the clubs. I don’t think he’s going to be the person that instigates it.

“I think he’s quite a laid-back kid in that sense but he’s a driven kid. He’s someone who wants to achieve, better himself and improve.

“He’s like a sponge, he asks questions when you speak to him: ‘What was it like in your time?’

“He reminds me of myself in that respect. He asks questions like, ‘What was he like, training with him?’, and he wants to know everything because he wants to better himself and you can’t fault a kid like that.

“Good luck to him. I think it’s inevitable he will go but I think – if I’m being realistic – he will go in the summer and I think it would be to Chelsea if he had his wish.”

Rice has made one assist in 17 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season so far to help West Ham challenge for a Europa League qualification spot.

The 21-year-old has scored three times in 129 games in all competitions since making his debut for the Hammers in the 2016-17 campaign.

Rice has represented the Republic of Ireland before the defensive midfielder switched allegiances to England in 2019.

Chelsea FC will travel to Fulham in the west London derby on Saturday before Manchester United take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

