Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC V Burnley

Thomas Tuchel will secure his first victory as Chelsea FC manager when Burnley make the trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday lunchtime, according to Mark Lawrenson.

The Blues made the surprise decision to sack Frank Lampard on Monday afternoon despite Chelsea FC securing their place in the FA Cup fifth round thanks to a 3-1 win over Championship side Luton Town.

Lampard paid the price for five defeats in his last eight games in the Premier League to culminate in his dismissal just 18 months after his appointment in 2019.

New Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel took charge of his first Premier League game on Wednesday night when the Blues secured a point in a goalless draw with Wolves.

The west London side will take on a Burnley side that have won their last two Premier League games to move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 win against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday lunchtime.

“I wonder if new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has come up against a team who play quite like Burnley before? I doubt it,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Clarets are doing well and will be full of confidence after beating Liverpool and Aston Villa in their past two league games, to give themselves a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

“By the way things looked during Wednesday’s draw with Wolves, Tuchel has made improving the Blues’ defence his priority. If they can get that right again here, I think he can get his first win under his belt.”

Chelsea FC have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave the west London side in eighth position in the table.

The Blues have only lost one of their last six fixtures at Stamford Bridge and have the fourth best home record in the Premier League this term.

Chelsea FC have won five of their last six Premier League games against Burnley, scoring 18 times in the process.

