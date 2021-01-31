Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure their first win under Thomas Tuchel by claiming a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues played out a goalless draw with Wolves in the German head coach’s first game in charge in midweek following Tuchel’s appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge.

Having now had some more time to work with his players on the training pitches at Cobham, Tuchel will be eager for his side to claim a victory against Burnley and start to climb the Premier League table.

The west London side have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks, and they currently find themselves well off the pace in the race for the title.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Blues to claim all three points when they welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Thomas Tuchel would’ve hoped for a better result in his first match as Chelsea manager.

“However, he was only hours into the job prior to Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at home to Wolves, so he should have his players better drilled ahead of this.

“Burnley are turning into ‘smash and grab’ specialists, however, with a few days training now under the new manager’s belt, I think Chelsea will have enough to get the points.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League under Lampard last season.

The Blues are back in action on Thursday when they take on Tottenham away from home.

