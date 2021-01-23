Mark Lawrenson states his FA Cup prediction for Chelsea FC v Luton

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to secure a much-needed morale boost with a win against Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Frank Lampard’s side slumped to a 2-0 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night to heap further pressure on the Blues legend following the west London side’s miserable run of form.

Chelsea FC have lost three of their last five Premier League games to leave Lampard’s men in eighth place and 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester United.

The Blues have suffered recent defeats by Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester to seemingly end their Premier League title challenge this season.

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners against League Two side Morecambe in the FA Cup third round when Timo Werner and Kai Havertz managed to score rare goals for the west London side.

Luton have also lost three of their last six outings in the Championship to leave them sitting in mid-table.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Championship side Luton in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

“I bet Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is tearing his hair out because of the inconsistency of his players but the pressure is really on him. He needs this game, because he badly needs a win,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Luton should not just be seen as cannon fodder, mind you. In relation to their wage bill they are hugely over-achieving in mid-table in the Championship and they will not just roll over at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea FC have won six of their last seven games in the FA Cup to show good form in the competition under Lampard.

Lampard’s men will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Wolves on Wednesday night before Chelsea FC welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Sunday next weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip