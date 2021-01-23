Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Luton Town

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to put their poor Premier League form behind them and book their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-0 victory over Luton Town this weekend.

The Blues have been struggling to find consistent form in the top flight in recent games and have slipped down the Premier League table as a result.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side have only managed to win one of their last five outings in the Premier League and they lost 2-0 to Leicester City in the top flight last week.

Chelsea FC will be desperate to secure a win to gain some momentum when they host Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is fully expecting to see Lampard’s men ease through to the next round of the cup competition with a comfortable win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Tuesday’s defeat by Leicester means there is mounting pressure on Frank Lampard in the Chelsea hot-seat.

“The FA Cup will come as a welcome distraction and chance to boost confidence after a patchy run of league form.

“This is a huge task for Luton, but they do arrive here having won three of their last four. That said, if Chelsea are anywhere near their best, they should win comfortably.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night next week when they welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge looking to bounce back to winning ways.

