Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks and Frank Lampard’s men have only won one of their last five games in the top flight.

Their stuttering form has caused them to drop out of the top four after initially making a strong start to the new Premier League season.

Chelsea FC were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal on Boxing Day and were then held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge last week.

The west London side will now be eager to get back to winning ways when they welcome Manchester City to west London on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City had their clash against Everton postponed last week due to a coronavirus outbreak but Sunday’s clash with Chelsea FC is set to go ahead at the time of writing.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Manchester City claim all three points when they travel to London on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Chelsea have lost their last three away league games – at Everton, Wolves and Arsenal – but their form at Stamford Bridge has been a lot more solid.

“I am still going with a Manchester City win, though. Pep Guardiola’s side are not quite at it, in terms of going forward and opening up teams, but the trade-off for that has been their improvement defensively.

“The feel of the City team is different when they play 4-2-3-1 rather than 4-3-3 but that’s also down to the balance of attacking players in the team as well as their formation.

“Maybe Guardiola felt his side are a little bit weak at the back and wanted that protection but, by addressing that problem, it seems to have made things harder for City at the other end.

“They are still getting results, but it feels more like they are getting them by attrition.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to better their fourth-placed finish from last season this term.

