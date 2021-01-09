Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Morecambe

Michael Owen is predicting that a second-string Chelsea FC side will secure a 6-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The Blues will be eager to rebuild some momentum following a difficult set of results in the Premier League for the west London side.

Chelsea FC have lost four of their last six Premier League games to lose ground in the title race in Frank Lampard’s second full season in charge.

Lampard’s side lost 3-1 to Manchester City in their last top-flight outing to heap pressure on the Blues legend after his team were thoroughly outplayed.

Chelsea FC are in ninth position in the Premier League and seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC following their fifth defeat of the 2020-21 campaign.

Morecambe are in seventh position in League Town thanks to their run of four successive victories in England’s fourth tier.

The League Two side haven’t played a fixture since Boxing Day so the Shrimpers are likely to be a little fresher than their top-flight opponents.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a resounding win over their League Two opponents in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea kick off their FA Cup campaign as one of the favourites for the trophy,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s fair to say the Blues need a result after a difficult festive period. I’d expect Frank Lampard to make a few changes here so he can rest a few of his bigger names.

“For Morecambe, it’s a great chance to go and play at Stamford Bridge. Let’s hope they give their supporters a performance to be proud of.

“However, at the end of the 90 minutes, I’m confident the Premier League side will go through in comfortable fashion.”

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Fulham in the west London derby on Friday night.

