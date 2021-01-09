Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Morecambe

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are preparing to take on their League Two opponents at home as they bid to improve their recent run of disappointing form.

Chelsea FC have dropped out of the top four in recent weeks following a run of just one win in their last five outings in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard has found himself under pressure in recent weeks and his side were comprehensively beaten by Manchester City in their most recent Premier League outing last weekend.

Despite their stuttering form, former Liverpool FC star is certain that the Blues will have enough to beat Morecambe on Sunday and book their spot in the fourth round of the competition.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Morecambe’s last two league games have been called off because of coronavirus, so they will definitely be ready for Chelsea.

“I am still expecting the Blues to win, but it will be interesting to see what kind of team their manager Frank Lampard puts out.

“The fact there are no replays adds a bit more jeopardy to all of these ties, but there is extra time before penalties and if Premier League sides can’t beat lower-league opposition after two hours, then they don’t deserve a second chance.”

Chelsea FC, who finished in fourth place last season, will return to Premier League action on Friday 15 January when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

