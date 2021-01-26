Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Wolves

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday night following the sacking of Frank Lampard.

The west London side opted to part company with their former midfielder on Monday after a poor run of results left Chelsea FC in ninth place in the Premier League table.

The Blues must now prepare for their home clash against Wolves on Wednesday night as they look to get their Premier League season back on track.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting to see the Blues claim all three points with a narrow home win over the visitors on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Unfortunately, Frank Lampard’s time at Chelsea came to an end on Monday morning.

“Football can be a cruel business and the Chelsea players will have to adapt quickly as Wolves travel to the Bridge.

“The visitors can cause most sides problems. However, they’ve not been the same since talisman Raul Jimenez was side-lined with his terrible head injury.

“That said, I still think Wolves have enough to get on the scoresheet, but I think we could see a reaction from the Chelsea players and if we do, I reckon they’ll have enough to win.”

Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday in what ended up being Lampard’s final game in charge of the west London side.

The Blues ended up fourth and without a trophy in Lampard’s only full season in charge at the club last term.

