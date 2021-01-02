Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-1 win against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Frank Lampard’s side will be eager to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win one of their last four Premier League games to leave Lampard’s men outside of the top four.

The Blues have lost to Everton, Wolves and Arsenal to lose ground on title rivals Liverpool FC in the race for the Premier League crown.

Chelsea FC are level on points with Manchester City but Pep Guardiola’s men have played two games less than the west London outfit.

Manchester City haven’t lost a Premier League game since a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at the start of November.

The Citizens are unbeaten in six games ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

However, former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Manchester City on Sunday night.

“The Christmas period hasn’t been kind to Chelsea, having won just one of their last six matches,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s no surprise that the heat has been cranked up a notch on Frank Lampard, however, a win here is just the remedy he needs.

“These are the types of matches Chelsea seem to thrive in, and with City not at full strength, I could see the Blues nicking it in an entertaining match.”

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League back in June to hand Liverpool FC their first-ever top-flight crown.

The Blues have won their last two Premier League games against Guardiola’s men in west London.

Manchester City will host Brighton on Wednesday 13 January before Chelsea FC make the trip to Fulham on Friday 15 January.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip