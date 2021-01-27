Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Wolves

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues made the decision to sack Frank Lampard on Monday afternoon despite the club legend steering Chelsea FC to a 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC had lost five of their last eight Premier League games to result in Lampard’s dismissal despite the club legend being in charge for less than 18 months at the west London outfit.

Lampard’s side lost 2-0 to Leicester City in his last Premier League game in charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit before he was axed.

Chelsea FC are languishing in mid-table after losing three of their last five top-flight fixtures to effectively end their hopes of winning the Premier League title this term.

Wolves have failed to secure a win in their last six Premier League outings to leave the Midlands club 10 points above the relegation zone.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 win over Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

“What went wrong for Frank Lampard at Chelsea?” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They were often too open at the back and his expensive forwards did not quite hit it off, which is unfortunate because they are all very good players.

“Lampard’s departure should bring a reaction from the team in this game, though. It looks like Thomas Tuchel will replace him and he will be watching, even if he is not officially in charge by then. Everyone is playing for their place now.

“Wolves will be hoping that Willian Jose is eligible to play after joining on loan, because they need more firepower up front and Chelsea do not have the injured N’Golo Kante to protect their defence, but I am still going with a Blues win.”

Chelsea FC have only managed to win three of their last six games against Wolves in all competitions.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 loss to Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux Stadium back in December.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip