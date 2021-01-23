Michael Owen predicts Cheltenham Town v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to breeze through to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 win away to Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been clicking into form in recent weeks and they have won their last five games on the bounce in the Premier League to leave them second in the top flight table.

Manchester City will be able to move to the top of the table and ahead of Manchester United at the summit of the English top flight if they win their game in hand over the Red Devils.

Guardiola’s men were 2-0 winners over Aston Villa in the Premier League in midweek as they continued their impressive march up the top flight table.

Manchester City are now preparing to take on Cheltenham Town away from home on Saturday as they bid to make it through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is not expecting the Citizens to have any problems when they take on the League Two side this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester City have hit form in recent weeks and are now very much gathering momentum on all fronts.

“For Cheltenham, this is the glamour tie they would have hoped for. All eyes will be on the Jonny-Rocks Stadium for this one, so it should be a great day for the club.

“That said, the task in front of Michael Duff’s side is daunting to say the least. City are likely to make some changes here, but with such strength in depth, I think the visitors will stroll into the next round.”

Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to face West Bromwich Albion.

