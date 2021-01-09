Michael Owen states his prediction for Crawley Town v Leeds United

Michael Owen is tipping Leeds United to secure a 3-0 victory over Crawley Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be targeting a run in the FA Cup to win their second trophy under the Argentinian head coach.

Leeds won the Championship title last term to lift their first piece of silverware under the former Athletic Bilbao manager.

The Yorkshire side are well positioned to retain their top-flight status for a second season given that they are 12 points above the relegation zone.

Leeds have won three of their last five Premier League games to hoist themselves into 12th position in the top-flight table.

The Yorkshire side have scored 30 times in 17 games in the Premier League – only five teams have scored more top-flight goals this term.

Crawley Town are in sixth position in League Town thanks to their six-game unbeaten run in England’s fourth tier.

However, former Liverpool FC striker Owen expects Leeds United to ease past Crawley Town in the FA Cup third round without any problems.

“Leeds are on their travels as they visit Crawley Town,” Owen told BetVictor. “These are the types of matches where you need to be on your toes.

“Any small mistakes early on and nerves can really make it difficult. That said, Leeds are a very good side.

“I don’t see Marcelo Bielsa deviating from his usual game plan, and if his players are in the mood, I think they’ll come away with an easy win.”

Leeds United suffered a 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League outing in north London.

The Whites will take on Brighton at Elland Road in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Bielsa’s side will host Southampton in their second top-flight fixture in four days on Wednesday 20 January.

