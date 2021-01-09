Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crawley v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to book their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-0 win away to Crawley Town on Sunday.

The Whites are preparing to take on their League Two opponents on Sunday as they bid to progress to the next round of the famous cup competition.

Leeds United head into the game after having won three of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them in 12th place in the table and level on points with Arsenal.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways this weekend after they were comprehensively beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in their most recent Premier League outing at the weekend.

Former Liverpool FC star is convinced that the visitors will have too much for their opponents when they travel to Crawley Town on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Leeds will have to watch out for prolific Crawley striker Max Watters, but they have enough goal power of their own to get through that tie.”

Leeds United will get back to action in the Premier League on Saturday 16 January when they take on Brighton at home at Elland Road.

After that, the Whites will face Southampton at their home ground in the top flight.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip