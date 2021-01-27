Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Leicester

Mark Lawrenson is backing Everton to ease to a 2-0 win against Leicester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

The Toffees are in sixth place in the Premier League table after Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a positive start to 2021.

Everton have won five of their last six Premier League games, only dropping points in a 1-0 loss to West Ham United.

The Merseyside outfit are six points behind third-placed Leicester but Everton have played two games less than the Foxes.

Leicester, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games, including four victories.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in third position in the Premier League table and two points behind leaders Manchester United.

Only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have a superior away record in the Premier League this season than Leicester.

However, BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Everton to secure a 2-0 victory over Leicester at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

“Leicester are going well and are a good side even without the injured Jamie Vardy leading their line,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But I am not sure whether they will be able to cope with the physicality of Everton. That could make all the difference here.”

Everton are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Leicester in all competitions.

Ancelotti’s side were 2-0 winners against Leicester in their most recent Premier League meeting in December.

Leicester were 1-0 winners against Everton at Goodison Park back in 2019 when Jamie Vardy scored the decisive goal.

Everton will host Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime before Leicester host Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip