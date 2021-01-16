Gary Lineker makes Mason Mount claim after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win at Fulham

Gary Lineker claimed that Mason Mount is Chelsea FC’s best player despite all the money that Frank Lampard spent on new signings in the summer after the England international scored a late winner in a 1-0 win at Fulham on Saturday night.

Frank Lampard opted to go with Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud ahead of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz up front, while Antonio Rudiger replaced Kurt Zouma at the back for the short trip to Craven Cottage.

Mason Mount hit the crossbar with an effort inside the Fulham area before Antonee Robinson was sent off for a reckless challenge on Cesar Apzilicueta in the 45th minute.

Mount managed to get on the score sheet in the second half when the England international was alert to the loose ball and placed a finish into the Fulham net.

Mount’s goal came with 13 minutes left to play at Craven Cottage and ended Chelsea FC’s three-game winless run to kickstart the west London side’s top-four challenge.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to lavish praise on Mount for his winner in the west London derby on Saturday evening.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: Huge goal for @ChelseaFC and Frank Lampard scored by @masonmount_10. For all their signings and money spent, for me, he’s their best player. Great technically, fantastic energy and work rate, really consistent, can play in multiple positions and scores goals. Clapping hands sign”

Mount has scored two goals and has made three assists in 16 games in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea FC will take on top-six rivals Leicester City in their next Premier League game at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

The west London side will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next home fixture at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 27 January.

