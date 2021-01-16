Jamie Carragher reacts to Mason Mount’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win at Fulham

Jamie Carragher believes Mason Mount deserves to be an automatic starter for Frank Lampard after his winner in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in the west London derby on Saturday evening.

Chelsea FC hit the woodwork in the first half through Mount before Fulham were reduced to 10 men at the stroke of half-time following Antonee Robinson’s reckless challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Lampard turned to Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham in the second half in search of a winner.

And the visitors finally made the breakthrough in the 77th minute when Mount finished with a clinical shot to finally end the resistance of 10-man Fulham in the west London derby.

Mount’s goal was his second of the season to help Chelsea FC end their miserable run on the road in the Premier League over the past couple of months.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher felt that Mount’s goal was justification for his regular starting spot in Lampard’s team.

“You want his quality in and around the box,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Fulham didn’t have enough numbers. Mount has space there [in the box]. It’s back to his old position as a number eight. It’s a lovely finish – he keeps it hard and low.”

Carragher added: “He’s always in the team. He’s one of the top players at Chelsea. He’s only a young man. We said before the game he needed to score more goals.”

Mount has scored two goals and has made three assists in 16 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Leicester City in their next Premier League game at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next home fixture at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 27 January.

