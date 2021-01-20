‘Gorgeous’: Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star during 2-1 win at Fulham

Gary Lineker was impressed by Paul Pogba's goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League

Wednesday 20 January 2021, 22:10 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to lavish praise on Paul Pogba after his brilliant goal helped to fire Manchester United to a 2-1 win at Fulham and lift them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after they were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool FC at Anfield at the weekend.

The Cottagers started brightly and took the lead in the fifth minute when Ademola Lookman fired home an accurate low finish after being found by Zambo Anguissa.

Manchester United gradually grew into the game and they managed to equalise in the 21st minute when Edinson Cavani turned home from close range after pouncing on a loose ball in the box.

Pogba then put Manchester United into the lead with a superb curling left-footed effort into the far post in the 65th minute.

The France international has been in excellent form for Manchester United of late and England legend Lineker clearly appreciated Pogba’s goal.

Posting on Twitter after Pogba’s strike, Lineker said: “Gorgeous goal from @paulpogba. See that and much more on @BBCMOTD tonight at 10.45.”

Pogba has now scored three goals in 16 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season.

Earlier in the game, Lineker had also offered his reaction to Cavani’s equaliser, by tweeting: “Cavani scores proper striker’s goals.”

Manchester United will now turn their attentions to FA Cup affairs and their home clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield in the fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

They will then return to Premier League action on Wednesday next week when they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

