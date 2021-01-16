Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Fulham v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the west London derby on Saturday evening.

Frank Lampard’s side will be eager to build upon their 4-0 victory over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round last weekend and transfer their form to the Premier League.

Chelsea FC suffered a 3-1 loss to Manchester City in their last Premier League outing to extend their run to three games without a win in the English top flight.

The west London outfit have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave Chelsea FC in ninth position in the English top flight.

Chelsea FC are 14 points ahead of Fulham in the Premier League table, although the Cottagers have earned more points than Lampard’s men in their last three outings.

Fulham have drawn their last five Premier League games, including a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, to move to within two points of 17th-placed Brighton.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a straightforward win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening.

“Fulham have drawn their past five league games, which shows their improvement even if they are still not winning games – they have made themselves far more difficult to beat, and are a lot harder to play against,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea have hit a bit of a sticky patch in the league so last weekend’s FA Cup win over Morecambe will have given them a bit of a lift – in that they played well, scored some goals and won.

“I’m expecting them to win at Craven Cottage too. I think part of the problem for the Blues was a lack of confidence – a bit like Arsenal when they were on that bad run before Christmas – but lack of ability is not the issue for Frank Lampard’s side.”

Chelsea FC have lost to Everton, Wolves, Arsenal and Chelsea FC in four of their last six Premier League games.

The west London side will travel to Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night.

