Michael Owen makes Bruno Fernandes prediction for Fulham v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Bruno Fernandes to fire Manchester United to a 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will look to reclaim top spot in the Premier League after Leicester City managed to hoist themselves above Manchester United thanks to their 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manchester United’s winning run came to an end on Sunday evening when the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw with the defending Premier League champions at Anfield.

Fernandes missed one of Manchester United’s best chances to break the deadlock in the second half when Alisson Becker managed to clear the Portuguese midfielder’s attempt with his feet.

The 20-time English champions will take on a Fulham side that saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage last weekend.

Fulham have only managed to record two Premier League victories since securing their return to the top flight.

The Cottagers are in 18th position and four points from safety in the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Fernandes to get on a score sheet in Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

“Away day specialists Manchester United executed their game plan to perfection at Anfield on Sunday,” Owen told BetVictor after predicting Fernandes will score anytime.

“They could’ve left with all 3 points but overall, they’ll be pleased with the outcome.

“They take on a Fulham side that narrowly lost out to Chelsea, however, despite that defeat they have made noticeable improvements over the last month or so.

“That said, United are undefeated in their last 16 away matches in the Premier League I cannot see them slipping up here.”

Manchester United will take on defending champions Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

