Michael Owen states his prediction for Fulham v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will run out 2-1 winners against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening.

Frank Lampard will be eager to mastermind a return to winning ways in the Premier League after overseeing Chelsea FC’s struggles over the past month or so.

The Blues have only managed to win one of their last six top-flight games, leaving Chelsea FC in ninth position in the Premier League table and 10 points behind leaders Manchester United.

Chelsea FC have lost to Everton, Wolves, Arsenal and Manchester City to seemingly end the west London side’s hopes of winning the Premier League title this season.

Fulham have drawn their last five Premier League games to inject some hope of a potential survival bid under Scott Parker despite seeming doomed in the opening weeks of the season.

The Cottagers have even managed to take points off defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC and League Cup finalists Tottenham Hotspur over the past month.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening.

“Incredibly, Fulham have drawn their last five Premier League matches,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Their late equaliser against Tottenham showed there’s no question about the fight in their side which is essential when you’re down at the bottom.

“Chelsea were pulled apart in their last league match at home to Manchester City. It was a Christmas period to forget for Frank Lampard’s men and they’ll want to get back to winning ways in their first away match of 2021.

“Although Fulham have been playing well, I just think Chelsea will have too much going forward and with that in mind, I can see them nicking it by the odd goal.”

Fulham have failed to win in their last 19 games against Chelsea FC in all competitions, losing 12 times and drawing seven times.

The Cottagers haven’t beaten Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage since March 2006 when Luis Boa Morte netted the winner.

Chelsea FC will travel to Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

