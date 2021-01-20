Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Fulham v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils earned a point in a goalless draw with defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday night.

Manchester United were unable to end Liverpool FC’s long unbeaten run at home despite late chances for Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still unbeaten in their last 12 games in the Premier League since a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal at Old Trafford in early November.

Manchester United will take on a Fulham side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea FC at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening following Mason Mount’s second-half winner.

The Cottagers saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end with their loss to their west London derby rivals.

Scott Parker’s men are in 18th position and four points adrift of Burnley in the relegation battle.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a comfortable win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

“Fulham were a bit unlucky to be beaten by Chelsea on Saturday – before Antonee Robinson’s red card, they looked capable of holding out for what would have been their sixth draw in a row,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Even with 10 men they still had a go and they have made themselves difficult to beat. That’s a mark of the improvement the Cottagers have made but Manchester United have been like a machine on the road this season, with seven wins and two draws from nine games.

“United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool that he was disappointed with a point but that goes down as a good result for them – I am telling you now that Manchester City will happily settle for the same when they go to Anfield at the start of February.

“Yes, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will have to be a lot more influential here, but surely he cannot play as poorly again as he did at the weekend – and their defence is looking pretty solid in any case, which is a big plus for them.

“I’m going with Solskjaer’s side to win here, which will be enough to put them back on top regardless of how Leicester and Manchester City get on beforehand.”

Manchester United have won five of their last six meetings with Fulham, only dropping points in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford back in 2014.

Fulham haven’t beaten Manchester United at Craven Cottage since December 2009 when Danny Murphy, Bobby Zamora and Damien Duff got on the score-sheet.

Manchester United will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

