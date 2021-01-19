Gary Neville predicts where Man City, Man United will finish this season

Manchester City are favourites to win the Premier League title due to their consistency, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

The Citizens are in second place in the Premier League table but Manchester City can hoist themselves into top spot if they win their game in hand on title rivals Manchester United and Liverpool FC.

Manchester United failed to seize the initiative in their goalless draw with Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday to miss out on the chance to extend their lead at the top and end the Merseyside outfit’s unbeaten home run.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently in first place in the table and three points ahead of defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC, who are in fourth position.

Manchester City started Sunday four points behind Manchester United but the Citizens were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace thanks to goals from John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

Former Manchester United defender Neville reckons Manchester City are clear favourites to win the Premier League title given Liverpool FC’s defensive problems at the back.

“The title race is swinging back and forward,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“City are dangerous and emerging, and look like their form is good. Are Liverpool hitting their own standard? No.

“City just look like they’re getting to a level where, if they maintain it, they could cause damage in this league. They’re in a really good moment where confidence is good. But like most teams this season, it’s been short-lived. It’s been four or five weeks and then teams have that dip.

“Who is going to have that consistent run? I’ve said Liverpool all season, but I would transfer it to Man City now looking at the way they’re playing. Liverpool aren’t going to get Van Dijk back quickly, and then they can’t get Fabinho into midfield.

“We’ve got an intriguing league, the most intriguing league where it looks like it can flip from one week to the other.

“The Premier League is providing one of the only bits of respite, along with walking and cycling, in the country, plus other football as well obviously. It’s providing so much entertainment at home.”

Manchester City have won the Premier League title twice under Guardiola but finished in second place behind Liverpool FC last term.

The Citizens will take on Aston Villa at The Etihad in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday night.

