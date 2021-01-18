Leeds United may rival Liverpool FC for Wolves forward Adama Traore - report

Leeds United are interested in a potential swoop to sign long-term Liverpool FC target Adama Traore, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 18 January 2021, 07:00 UK
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are contemplating a potential swoop to sign Wolves forward Adama Traore in the January transfer window despite interest from Liverpool FC, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Daily Express, is reporting that the Elland Road outfit have earmarked the Spanish winger as a potential signing to help fire Marcelo Bielsa’s side to safety in their first season back in the Premier League.

The same article states that Traore is eager to secure regular first-team football in the second half of the 2020-21 Premier League season ahead of the European championship this summer.

According to the same story, Wolves have reduced Traore’s asking price by almost £30m because of the 24-year-old’s struggles to find form in the current campaign.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are ready to rekindle their interest in the winger to avoid losing out on the Spanish forward to their Premier League rivals Leeds.

Sport claim that Wolves would be satisfied with a fee in the region of £36m for the winger given Traore’s dramatic loss of form in the 2020-21 campaign.

Traore has failed to score or make an assist in 18 games in the Premier League this season.

The former Aston Villa winger has scored eight times in 110 games in all competitions over the past two and a half seasons.

