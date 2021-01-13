Leeds United are contemplating a bid for Bodo left-back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, is reporting that Leeds are interested in a potential move to sign the Norway Under-21 international in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Leeds are keeping tabs on the promising 22-year-old following his excellent performances in the Norway’s top flight over the past three seasons.

According to the same story, the Yorkshire side are thought to be keeping tabs on the 5ft 11ins defender as a potential recruit to bolster Bielsa’s full-back options.

La Repubblica claim that Leeds are set to face competition from Serie A side Sampdoria in the January transfer window as the Italian outfit line up a bid for the left-back.

The report goes on to add that the Whites can expect to face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and the Championship side Norwich City.

Bjorkan has scored seven times in 101 games in all competitions for Bodo since making his debut for the Norwegian club in 2016.

The Leeds target has been capped 11 times by Norway’s Under-21 side.

Leeds will host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in a bid to move into the top half of the top flight.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip