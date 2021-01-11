Leeds United are interested in signing Manchester City starlet Joshua Wilson-Esbrand in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Yorkshire side are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old ahead of a potential swoop to sign the left-back before the close of this month’s transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester City could lose up to three top academy players in the January transfer window, including their “powerful, marauding left-back”.

According to the same story, Leeds are interested in a potential swoop to bring the teenager to Elland Road to work with Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The report goes on to add that Leeds are also interested in Luke Mbete but the Premier League side face competition from Serie A champions Juventus for the 17-year-old.

The Daily Mail write that Manchester City will be reluctant to lose some of their most promising youngsters and see them blossom into top players like Jadon Sancho has managed to do at Borussia Dortmund.

Leeds signed Jack Harrison on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City in 2018.

The 24-year-old has spent the past three seasons on loan at the Yorkshire club, scoring 12 times in 102 games in all competitions.

Leeds will take on Brighton at Elland Road in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

