Leeds United are looking at Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler as a potential summer recruit, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Leeds are interested in the Germany international after Draxler fell down the pecking order at the Ligue 1 side.

The same article states that Draxler has less than six months left to run on his current deal at PSG and so the German forward could leave for nothing at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The former Schalke 04 forward has struggled with a hamstring problem this season to limit his impact on the PSG team. He has scored two goals and made one assist in nine Ligue 1 games so far this term.

The report reveals that Leeds United have emerged as a potential suitor to land Draxler on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk go on to add that the Premier League side could face competition from Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin for the 27-year-old attacker.

Draxler has scored 22 goals and has made 33 assists in 149 games in all competitions for PSG since his move to the Ligue 1 giants from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2017.

The Germany international has played for Schalke 04, Wolfsburg and PSG during his career so far, winning three Ligue 1 titles at the French club.

Draxler has netted 60 goals in 362 games in all competitions during his professional career.

Leeds were 5-0 winners against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night to secure their biggest win since their return to the Premier League.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip