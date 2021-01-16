Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Brighton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Yorkshire side will be eager to put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone by beating a Brighton side who have won just two of their last 18 games.

Leeds are in 12th position in the Premier League table despite a 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in north London in their last top-flight outing earlier in the month.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won three of their five Premier League games to build some momentum following a difficult run before the festive schedule saw the Yorkshire side lingering above the relegation zone.

Brighton have failed to win their last six Premier League games, including a 1-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool FC Lawrenson is backing Leeds to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Leeds played well in the first half of their FA Cup defeat by League Two side Crawley, and if they had scored then I think they would have gone on to win comfortably,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That’s the way I think Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will look at it, and his side had enough chances to have wrapped up the game by half-time.

“Credit to Crawley, though, because they gave Leeds a game of football – they didn’t kick them, and they didn’t play long-ball football – and they won. It was a great game and Crawley looked a good side.

“Brighton only just escaped being on the wrong end of an FA Cup shock themselves, getting past another League Two side Newport on penalties.

“The Seagulls were decent against Manchester City on Wednesday and only lost 1-0, but it doesn’t change the fact they cannot win a game at the moment.

“Graham Potter’s side have got some good players, are well organised and well coached, and they are easy on the eye – but they don’t score enough goals.

“Maybe sometimes getting the ball up the pitch quicker, before the opposition gets everyone back, might help. With the way Leeds press, playing out from the back against them probably isn’t the best idea anyhow.”

Leeds have only won one of their last six league meetings, although all of these occurred in the Championship.

The Yorkshire side were 2-0 winners against Brighton in their most recent meeting in 2017.

However, Brighton won the previous five games against the Elland Road outfit.

Leeds will travel to Newcastle United in their next Premier League game on Tuesday 26 January, while Brighton will host Fulham on Wednesday 27 January.

