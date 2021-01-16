Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Brighton

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to secure a 3-1 win against Brighton at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Yorkshire side will be eager to put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone by beating Brighton at Elland Road.

Leeds have won three of their last five Premier League games to edge closer to mid-table rather than the drop zone.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game before the FA Cup third-round fixtures.

Brighton, on the other hand, were in Premier League action but the Seagulls suffered a 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Graham Potter’s men have failed to win in their last nine Premier League games, winning just two of their 18 fixtures in the current campaign.

Brighton are just two points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham in the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Leeds to beat Brighton by a comfortable margin at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Leeds are looking to get back on track after last weekend’s FA Cup horror show at Crawley Town,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Marcelo Bielsa’s men were well out of sorts and I’m sure the manager will have put his players through their paces in training this week.

“Brighton travel here in desperate need of points. They continue to flatter to deceive and unless they start finding the net, their nice style of play will count for nothing.

“I think this match could be set up for Leeds to win. Brighton like to attack and if they do, I’d expect the Elland Road side to pick their opponents off and win comfortably.”

Leeds have lost seven of their last nine Premier League games against Brighton, although the Yorkshire side did win the most recent league fixture against the Seagulls.

Bielsa’s side lost 3-0 to Spurs in the Premier League before a 3-0 defeat by Crawley Town in the FA Cup third round.

Leeds will travel to Newcastle United in their next league fixture next Saturday, while Brighton will host relegation rivals Fulham.

