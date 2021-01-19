Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side were 1-0 winners against Fulham in the west London derby at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening to secure a much-needed win.

Chelsea FC ended a three-game winless run by securing their 1-0 victory against the Cottagers thanks to Mason Mount’s 78th-minute goal.

The Blues are in seventh place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of third-placed Leicester City in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Leicester are unbeaten in five of their last six Premier League games, a run which has hoisted the Foxes into third spot behind Manchester United and Manchester City in the table.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were 2-0 winners against Southampton in their last Premier League fixture thanks to goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

“Leicester will go back to the top of the table for the first time since 20 November if they beat Chelsea, and they played very well when they beat Southampton at the weekend,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I just have a feeling the Foxes might slip up this time, though. Aside from that win over Saints, their home form is generally not that great and they have a fitness doubt over Jamie Vardy too.

“Vardy has a sore hip that flared up on Saturday and, although he might be fit to start this game, the only way to clear it up completely is to rest him, which is hard when games come thick and fast like they are at the moment.

“Chelsea are hardly flying either, mind you. They got a much-needed win over Fulham on Saturday but it was not exactly convincing, despite them being against 10 men for the whole of the second half.

“The Blues were in poor form before that game but I always thought they were capable of going on a good run, like they did at the start of the season.

“Having watched them, I am not so sure, but I do fancy them here. Weaker teams than them, like West Ham, Aston Villa and Fulham, have all gone to King Power Stadium and won in the league this season, and I’m backing Chelsea to do the same.”

Leicester are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Chelsea FC, drawing four of these fixtures with the west London side.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, have not lost any of their last seven games at the King Power Stadium, securing five victories.

Worryingly for Lampard, Chelsea FC are winless in five league fixtures against teams currently above them in the Premier League table.

