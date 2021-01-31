Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leicester City v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Leicester City to claim a 3-1 victory over Leeds United in Sunday’s Premier League showdown at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes head into the game looking to continue their recent fine form as they bid to challenge for the Premier League title.

Leicester have won three of their last four games in the Premier League to leave them as one of the main challengers for the title and a top-four spot as things stand.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are in 12th place in the table, having also won three of their last four games in the top flight.

The Whites head into the their clash against the Foxes on the back of their victory over Newcastle United in midweek, while Leicester City drew 1-1 with Everton.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is fully expecting to see Leicester City claim a comfortable home win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This has the potential to be a fantastic match!

“Leeds got a much needed victory on the road against Newcastle midweek – however, a much tougher task awaits them at the King Power.

“Leicester arrive here in top form. Three wins in as many matches mean that the Foxes are well in the title mix, and despite missing Jamie Vardy, I still think they’ll have enough to beat an inconsistent Leeds side.”

Leeds United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Everton at Elland Road.

Leicester City, meanwhile, will take on Fulham away from home next week.

