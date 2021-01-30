Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Leeds

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-1 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes were held to a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night after Youri Tielemans cancelled out James Rodriguez’s opener.

Leicester are in third position and two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester United in the title race despite their stalemate at Everton.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games, securing three victories and three stalemates during that run.

Leeds were 2-1 winners against Newcastle United on the road thanks to goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison either side of half-time at St James’ Park.

The Yorkshire side have won more games on the road than at Elland Road in the Premier League this season following their return to the top flight.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds to continue their excellent away from with a win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

“Leicester completely dismantled Leeds when they met at Elland Road in November but the difference this time is that Foxes striker Jamie Vardy is out injured,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Vardy was instrumental in the Foxes’ first two goals that day, and scored their third one himself. Without him, it should be a lot closer.

“Leeds got a badly needed win over Newcastle in midweek to get back on track after three straight defeats, and they are a dangerous side when their tails are up.”

Leicester were 4-1 winners against Leeds in the reverse fixture back in November.

The Foxes have won their last three games against Leeds since 2014.

Leicester will make the trip to Fulham and Leeds will host Everton in their next Premier League games on Wednesday night.

