Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 loss to Burnley

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he can’t believe Liverpool FC’s dramatic dip in form following their 1-0 loss to Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp opted to start Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri ahead of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in search of a first goal in five Premier League games.

Origi hit the woodwork in the first half when the Belgium international failed to capitalise on Liverpool FC’s best chance to end Burnley’s resistance.

The defending Premier League champions were unable to find a way past a stubborn Burnley defence.

Klopp turned to Salah and Firmino from the bench and the Brazilian forward squandered a great chance to score his sixth goal of the Premier League campaign.

But Burnley were the team to finally break the deadlock when Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot with five minutes left to play after Alisson brought down the English striker.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher admitted his shock at the Merseyside outfit’s dramatic slump after Thursday night’s 1-0 loss to Burnley.

“They’ve got a lot to ponder,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“They’ve been so poor. You can’t believe what’s happened over the past few weeks since the 7-0 win at Palace.

“So many players out of form at the same time. There are so many teams involved in the title race this season. It’ll be a concern for Liverpool FC.”

The title holders have failed to win their last five Premier League games to leave their hopes of retaining their top-flight crown in doubt.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will face a difficult clash against Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

