‘Brilliant’: Roy Keane raves about Luke Shaw in Man United’s 0-0 at Liverpool FC

Roy Keane hails Luke Shaw's 'brilliant' performance in Manchester United's 0-0 draw at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Sunday 17 January 2021, 18:55 UK
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane heaped praise on Luke Shaw for a “brilliant” performance in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday night.

Liverpool FC’s best chances fell to Roberto Firmino in the first half but the Brazil international wasted three opportunities to test Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Shaw managed to tame Mohamed Salah on the right wing and the England international even kept Sadio Mane under wraps when the two Liverpool FC forwards switched wings.

The Premier League leaders grew into the game in the second half but Alisson Becker managed to deny Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba with saves from close range.

Former Manchester United skipper Keane heaped praise on Shaw for his impressive performance both defensively and offensively in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool FC.

“The back four always worry me but they were brilliant,” Keane told Sky Sports. “Shaw was brilliant defensively and going forward.”

Manchester United maintained their three-point lead over the defending champions thanks to their stalemate at Anfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will take on relegation strugglers Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will face Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night in their next top-flight fixture.

The Merseyside outfit will renew their rivalry with Manchester United next weekend when Liverpool FC travel to Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
William Gallas urges Chelsea FC to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Fulham v Chelsea FC
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
William Gallas urges Chelsea FC to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Fulham v Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network