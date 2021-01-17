‘Brilliant’: Roy Keane raves about Luke Shaw in Man United’s 0-0 at Liverpool FC

Roy Keane heaped praise on Luke Shaw for a “brilliant” performance in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday night.

Liverpool FC’s best chances fell to Roberto Firmino in the first half but the Brazil international wasted three opportunities to test Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Shaw managed to tame Mohamed Salah on the right wing and the England international even kept Sadio Mane under wraps when the two Liverpool FC forwards switched wings.

The Premier League leaders grew into the game in the second half but Alisson Becker managed to deny Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba with saves from close range.

Former Manchester United skipper Keane heaped praise on Shaw for his impressive performance both defensively and offensively in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool FC.

“The back four always worry me but they were brilliant,” Keane told Sky Sports. “Shaw was brilliant defensively and going forward.”

Manchester United maintained their three-point lead over the defending champions thanks to their stalemate at Anfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will take on relegation strugglers Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will face Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night in their next top-flight fixture.

The Merseyside outfit will renew their rivalry with Manchester United next weekend when Liverpool FC travel to Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round.

