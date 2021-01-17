‘Huge’: Roy Keane reacts to Paul Pogba’s miss in Man United’s 0-0 at Liverpool FC

Roy Keane described Paul Pogba’s late miss as a huge moment in the club’s season after Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at Liverpool FC on Sunday night.

Roberto Firmino wasted the best of the home side’s opportunities in the first half when the Brazilian forward failed to hit the target with his three attempts.

Manchester United grew into the game in the second half but Alisson Becker was on hand to deny Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the final 20 minutes of the Premier League clash.

Pogba, in particular, failed to make his chance count with only the Liverpool FC goalkeeper to beat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp turned to their bunch in search of a winner but the two rivals ultimately settled for a point as Liverpool FC extended their unbeaten run at home to 74 games.

Former Manchester United captain Keane described Pogba’s miss as a “huge moment” in the Premier League title race after Sunday’s goalless stalemate at Anfield.

“Pogba has to score,” Keane told Sky Sports. “What a boost it would have been for Man United, spoiling their home record and securing three points.

Keane added: “It’s about taking the chances because you know you’ll only get one or two. Pogba has the chance. You can tell by his reaction.

“His first touch was excellent but he has to score. Anywhere but straight at him. His first touch was so good he gave himself the opportunity to go across the goalkeeper. It was a huge moment for Manchester United in the season.”

Manchester United remain three points ahead of Liverpool FC after the stalemate between the bitter north west rivals in the top of the table clash.

Manchester United will make the trip to Fulham in their next Premier League game at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Burnley on Thursday night.

Manchester United will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford next Saturday.

