Gary Neville lavished praise on Mohamed Salah after he helped to fire Liverpool FC to a 3-1 victory over West Ham United in east London on Sunday.

The Reds headed into the game looking to build on their 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek as they aimed to get themselves back into the title race.

After a goalless first half at the London Stadium, Salah gave Liverpool FC the lead in the 57th minute when he curled home a brilliant left-footed finish from inside the box.

The Egypt international then made it 2-0 to the visitors when he expertly controlled Xherdan Shaqiri’s pass and fired home a dinked finish with his second touch to round off a swift counter-attack from a West Ham corner.

Georginio Wijnaldum made it 3-0 to the Reds, before Craig Dawson netted a late consolation goal for the home side.

Former Manchester United star Neville was highly impressed by what he saw from Salah for the Reds on Sunday as he praised him for the way he took both of his goals.

Speaking over footage of Salah’s opener on Sky Sports, Neville said: “I mentioned before the game that it’s been a lean spell for Liverpool in Premier League terms.

“He [Salah] hung out on this right-hand side. Aaron Cresswell has to tuck in and he just gets a little run on him. He just can’t let Mo Salah come in on that left foot. He’s devastating – so many goals he scores like this. The precision…”

After Salah had made it 2-0 to the visitors, the ex-England defender continued: “It’s an absolutely amazing goal, this. The quality…

“I have to say, the minute West Ham don’t sustain the attack on the edge of their box they’re in real trouble, because Shaqiri is breaking down that left-hand side and he has got a pass in him.

“The pass is brilliant but this bit is really special [from Salah]. That touch – right foot, left foot – devastating from Mo Salah.

“I said he was back to his best. He was brilliant in the game on Thursday night but didn’t get his goals. Today he has, and he’s won Liverpool this match with a really special finish.”

Liverpool FC, who are up to third in the table, will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a home clash against Brighton.

