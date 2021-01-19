Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on key defender

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp says Joel Matip should be available for selection for the visit of Burnley on Thursday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 19 January 2021, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says Joel Matip should be available for selection for the visit of Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The defending Premier League champions were held to a 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho managed to keep Anthony Martial at bay.

Liverpool FC extended their winless run to four games to lose ground on Manchester City in the Premier League title race after the Citizens were 4-0 winners against Crystal Palace.

The Merseyside outfit are currently without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez after the two first-choice centre-halves suffered season-ending knee injuries in October.

Although Matip hasn’t suffered a serious injury in the current campaign, the former Schalke defender has struggled to remain fit due to persistent niggles.

Asked at his post-match media conference whether Matip would be available for selection for Liverpool FC’s home clash against Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday night or their trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round, Klopp replied: “He will be in the mix, but I don’t know.

“I’m pretty sure he trained today, another tough session, [that] means [he] will be from tomorrow on with us. Probably yes, we don’t know.”

Liverpool FC haven’t signed a new defender in the January transfer window so far despite their injury crisis at the back.

Klopp failed to sign additional defensive cover in the summer when Dejan Lovren completed a move to Zenit St Petersburg.

Liverpool FC will take on Burnley at Anfield on Thursday in search of their first Premier League win in 2020.

