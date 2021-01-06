Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool FC won’t retain title without this key signing

Jamie Carragher reckons Liverpool FC will fail to retain the Premier League title unless Jurgen Klopp signs a new centre-half in the January transfer window.

The defending Premier League champions extended their winless run to three games following a 1-0 loss to Southampton at St Mary’s on Monday night.

Former Liverpool FC striker Danny Ings broke the deadlock in the first minute after Southampton caught out the Merseyside outfit with a superb free-kick routine.

Liverpool FC had 17 shots on goal and finished with 67 per cent possession but neither Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah could beat Fraser Forster.

The Reds are still sitting at the top of the Premier League table but level on points with Manchester United, who have played one game less than Klopp’s team.

Liverpool FC are currently without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to leave the German coach with no senior centre-half in the Reds squad.

Klopp has been forced to use Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in an unorthodox centre-half role given Van Dijk and Gomez are set to be sidelined for the entire 2020-21 campaign.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher believes that Liverpool FC need to sign a centre-half in January if the Reds are serious about retaining their Premier League crown.

“I can’t see Liverpool winning the league if they don’t buy a centre-back,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I said that after the Everton game when (Virgil) van Dijk was injured but I think it’s a really tough ask if they don’t bring anyone in.

“The fact they played Jordan Henderson at centre-back is not going to do a lot for the two lads on the bench (Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips) and their confidence if they have two midfielders playing there. Henderson is not a centre-back. He did well, but it’s not his position.”

Liverpool FC will host bitter rivals Manchester United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday 17 January.

