Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s top-four chances

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool FC are facing a tough battle to secure a top-four finish this season.

The defending Premier League champions have soldiered through the 2020-21 campaign without their first-choice defender Virgil van Dijk after the Netherlands international suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Merseyside debry.

Klopp suffered a further blow when Joe Gomez was ruled out for the campaign after he succumbed to a knee problem a matter of weeks after Van Dijk’s injury setback.

Liverpool FC have been forced to play Fabinho in an unorthodox centre-half role, while club captain Jordan Henderson has partnered the Brazilian in an unfamiliar defensive position in the past couple of weeks.

The Reds have also failed to score in their last three Premier League games as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino failed to click against Newcastle, Southampton and Manchester United.

Liverpool FC are in fourth position and three points behind Manchester United, while Manchester City have played one game less than the rest of the teams in the top four.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Liverpool FC’s goalless draw with Manchester United, Klopp admitted that the Reds are facing a battle to secure a top-four spot this term.

“I knew it always,” Klopp said. “That’s always clear. In the season when we came second, the day when I started really thinking about the title race was the day when it was clear that we are in the Champions League.

“I know my job and I know what I have to do. The most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and I know how difficult it is.

“Yes, you are right. This season will be a tough race for the top four. True.”

Liverpool FC will take on Burnley in their next Premier League game on Thursday evening.

